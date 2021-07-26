News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Developments approved in Redbridge so far in 2021

Michael Cox

Published: 9:15 AM July 26, 2021   
What the 1,280-home development in Goodmayes could look like.

An image of what the Tesco Goodmayes development could look like. - Credit: Weston Homes

Have you ever wondered where housing developments have been approved in Redbridge?

Here are some of the proposals given the go-ahead in 2021 so far:

Ilford Retail Park

Initial, outline proposals were approved for 627 homes on the site of Ilford Retail Park by councillors on July 15.

The application, submitted by Montreaux Ilford Developments, includes the demolition of a supermarket, neighbouring probation centre, car park and gym.

A primary school would be built on the probation centre site if full planning permission is granted.

Tesco Goodmayes

A 1,280 home development submitted by Weston Homes for the site of the Tesco Extra superstore in High Road, Goodmayes was given the green light by councillors in May.

The proposal also included a new entrance for Goodmayes station, a new Tesco store and a three-form primary school.

Redbridge Council's planning committee approved the plans by eight votes to three, despite more than 3,000 people signing a petition against the plans.

Green Party co-leader Sian Berry has also written to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, asking him to block the plans.

Mont Rose College

A proposal for an eight-storey commercial building and 15 flats on the site of Mont Rose College's car park in Eastern Avenue, Gants Hill was approved in March.

Councillors gave approval despite the college's student union objecting to the plans.

Little Gearies

Plans for a 103-home redevelopment of the Little Gearies estate in Barkingside were given the green light by the council's planning committee in January.

A total of 144 objections were made against the scheme.

