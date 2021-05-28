Published: 12:01 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 12:42 PM May 28, 2021

The Goodmayes Tesco development, called Lorimer Village, has received planning permission from the council and will now go to the GLA. - Credit: Weston Homes

Plans to build 1,280 new homes at Tesco Goodmayes and a new entrance for the area's station have been given the green light by the council.

The major new development - which would see the construction of a new Tesco store, a three-form primary school and 1,280 homes - was given planning permission by Redbridge Council's planning committee on Thursday, May 27 by eight votes to three.

A view of the new three-form primary school in the middle of residential homes in High Road, Goodmayes. - Credit: Weston Homes

Cllr Hannah Chaudhry (Chadwell) was the only Labour councillor to oppose the development, joining Conservative councillors Michael Duffell (South Woodford) and Sue Nolan (South Woodford), who was subbing for Cllr Paul Canal (Bridge).

Despite opposition from more than 3,000 people who signed a petition against the development, councillors voting in favour argued the proposal was needed because the council had failed its housing delivery target and there was a desperate need for accommodation.

Cllr Bob Littlewood (Lab, Seven Kings) spoke at the meeting about concerns residents had raised with him about the development gentrifying the area.

The developers will also build a new entrance to Goodmayes Rail Station but TfL has said they do not have the money to maintain it. - Credit: Weston Homes

He said: "The majority of my cases in surgery are people living in overcrowded, insecure and expensive housing.

"All around the Crossrail corridor, people are going to be faced with tower block estates and the view in Seven Kings is that affordable housing is not for them, and it ought to be."

Cllr Neil Zammett (Lab) also spoke out against the development and said he represented his fellow Goodmayes councillors Cllr Kam Rai and Cllr Namreen Chaudhry as well.

He raised concerns about the influx of people that would use Goodmayes station and that it could force people to queue on the pavement during peak times, posing a risk to pedestrians.

Tesco and partner Weston Homes said they plan to transform the 10.4 acre site into a £0.5 billion mixed-use development called Lorimer Village.

The development would be named after historic Ilford landowner Jocelyn Lorimer and architect Robert Lorimer, who pioneered the building of "green suburbs" - urban housing designed around gardens and landscaping.

Lorimer Village is named after Arts and Crafts architect Robert Lorimer, who pioneered the building of urban housing designed around gardens and landscaping. - Credit: Weston Homes

Activist Paul Scott from Reclaim Redbridge said opponents would continue with their campaign and would consider a potential judicial review.

The plans detail 14 residential towers, ranging from 10 to 22 storeys with biodiverse and brown roofs, connected to form nine linked buildings.

There would also be a 327sqm village hall, 400sqm community hub, landscaped gardens, parking facilities and public transport improvements, with a commitment by the developer to build a new entrance to Goodmayes Rail Station.

Activists from Reclaim Redbridge said they will continue to oppose the development and are considering a judicial review. - Credit: Andy Walker

Chairman and chief executive of Weston Homes, Bob Weston, said: "Weston Homes is delighted to have gained a resolution to grant planning for Lorimer Village, which will be delivering with our partner Tesco.

"Lorimer Village is one of several projects where Weston Homes is partnering with Tesco, regenerating unused land for new mixed tenure housing and employment-generating commercial space.

"There is an urgent need to provide more low-cost housing for Londoners so collaborations like this between major retailers and housebuilders makes an important contribution.”

An architect's design on what the civic square would look like. - Credit: Weston Homes

Of the 1,280 new one-to-four bedroom homes, 35 per cent (415) are set to be classed as "affordable"; providing rented, discount market sale and shared ownership units, assisting in meeting Redbridge's increased housing need.

There would be 420 parking spaces for the Tesco store and an additional 220 for residential use.

The residential parking spaces would all have electric charging points and the Tesco parking would have four standard charging points and one rapid charger.

Cllr Paul Merry (Lab, Wanstead Park) raised concerns about why the development had any parking at all and asked why it wasn't a car-free development.

The developer said following discussions with the council and residents, there was a need to provide some vehicle parking.

New housing and commercial facilities would be 100pc electric powered using 682 solar panels sited on rooftops across the development.

Construction on the site is expected to start in early 2022 in a phased approach.

Phase one of the development would see 732 homes built as well as the new Tesco store.

The aim is to have tenants able to move in between November 2023 to September 2027.

Phase two would see the delivery of the primary school and the final 548 homes, with the first occupation expected in September 2027 running through September 2030.

The application will now be referred to the Greater London Authority, where it has 14 days to decide whether it can proceed.