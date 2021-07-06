Sian Berry urges London mayor to block Tesco Goodmayes development

Published: 7:13 PM July 6, 2021

Sian Berry has urged Sadiq Khan to reject plans for a 1,280-home development at the site of Tesco in Goodmayes. - Credit: Jon King

Green Party co-leader Sian Berry has urged Sadiq Khan to reject plans for 1,280 homes on the site of a Tesco superstore in Goodmayes.

Redbridge Council's planning committee approved the major development, which would also include a primary school and a new Tesco store in High Road, in May.

The proposals, submitted by Weston Homes, faced substantial opposition with more than 3,000 people signing a petition.

What the 1,280-home development in Goodmayes could look like. - Credit: Weston Homes

Following the green light from councillors, Mr Khan is expected to make a decision on the plans.

Ms Berry, a London Assembly member who came third at May's London mayoral election, has written to the mayor asking him to reject the proposals.

"Councillors accepted far too little truly affordable housing and none for social rent," Ms Berry said.

"This isn’t what the community here needs.

"Local communities don’t need more damaging developments and for their green spaces to be taken away from them without a say."

A view of what the new three-form primary school could look like in High Road, Goodmayes. - Credit: Weston Homes

Of the 1,280 homes proposed for the development, 154 are designated as London Affordable Rent, a reduction from 171 homes in a previous version of the plans.

In Mr Khan's stage one response, he told the applicant to "significantly reduce" car parking from the 742 spaces originally put forward and increase cycle parking.

But Ms Berry believes the approved proposal, which features 661 spaces, largely ignores his instructions.

She wrote: "In my view, a reduction of 81 spaces is not a significant reduction, nor is increasing the cycle parking from 2,500 to 2,600 spaces sufficient."

The office for Mr Khan said it could not comment on applications referred to him while Redbridge Council did not respond to a request for comment.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A Weston Homes spokesperson said pre-application feedback and Mr Khan's stage one response had "shaped the affordable housing offer" for the planned development, to be called Lorimer Village.

They added: “Weston Homes can confirm that it has engaged extensively with both Redbridge Council and the Greater London Authority, alongside other local stakeholders, regarding the overall design and elements of Lorimer Village.

"This included extensive consultation to achieve an affordable housing mix that fully complies with the relevant London Plan policies and meets local needs."

A total of 35 per cent of the homes will be classed as affordable.

The development is set to feature 14 residential tower blocks, ranging from 10 to 22 storeys, as well as a village hall, community hub and landscaped gardens.

Construction is due to begin in early 2022.