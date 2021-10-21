News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Health

Covid patient numbers rebound at Barts Health hospitals

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:31 AM October 21, 2021   
A general view of Whipps Cross University Hospital in Walthamstow, east London. Police launched a mu

Whipps Cross Hospital, one of the hospitals run by Barts Health NHS Trust - Credit: PA

The number of Covid-19 patients across Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals has risen above 100 once again, latest figures show. 

Confirmed cases among hospital in-patients had been steadily dropping between late August and early October and were as low as 85 on October 5

But the trust’s latest figures, correct as of 8am on Wednesday (October 20), show that there are 109 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 across its five hospitals.  

The news came on the day health secretary Sajid Javid warned the country that daily cases could rise to 100,000 as winter approaches, while lockdown restrictions could be reimposed.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus

Health Secretary Sajid Javid during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus - Credit: PA

Barts Health runs The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel; Mile End Hospital; Newham Hospital; Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge; and St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.   

Yesterday's figures nearly match the 111 Covid-19 inpatients recorded by the trust two months ago on September 23. 

Of those with confirmed Covid-19, eight were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while 28 were being cared for in critical care beds or on enhanced levels of oxygen.  

You may also want to watch:

As of 5pm on Tuesday (October 19), a total of 1,964 patients hospitalised with confirmed Covid-19 had died at Barts Health hospitals, while over the same period, 19,449 had recovered and been discharged. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Thirteen-year-old boy stabbed in Ilford
  2. 2 Restaurant apologises after allegations of verbal abuse between staff
  3. 3 'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area
  1. 4 Vulnerable woman dies burning charcoal for warmth after gas and electricity are cut off
  2. 5 16-year-old arrested after woman reports sexual assault in South Woodford
  3. 6 Seven Kings School celebrates 90th birthday with fair
  4. 7 Young Citizen nominee: Esha, 4, who inspired thousands to join bone marrow donor list
  5. 8 Co-living development green-lit by council despite 'rabbit hutch' rooms
  6. 9 Hainault community garden gets £85k for 'ecotherapy' scheme
  7. 10 Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London
Coronavirus
NHS
Redbridge News
Newham News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Concepts for Mercato Ilford, which started construction after a delayed start. Picture: Mercato Metr

Redbridge Council

Mercato Ilford 'delayed again' as council pushes for Christmas opening

Daniel Gayne

person
Crescent Road in South Woodford

Planning and Development

'Not acceptable': Residents mount opposition to plumbers' building plan

Daniel Gayne

person
Cllrs Khayer Chowdhury and Jas Athwal (centre) meet police and council enforcement officers at the York Road hub

Metropolitan Police

Two more police 'enforcement hubs' to open in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person
There is congestion on the A12.

Travel

Road and rail round-up: Disruptions to travel in east London this week

Daniel Gayne

person