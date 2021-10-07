Fewer than 100 Covid patients at Barts Health hospitals, figures reveal

Published: 7:51 PM October 7, 2021

The number of Covid-19 patients at Barts Heath NHS Trust hospitals has dropped below 100, according to the latest figures.

As of 8am on Tuesday (October 5), the trust had 85 inpatients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 at its five hospitals.

Barts Health runs The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel; Mile End Hospital; Newham Hospital; Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge; and St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.

The figure is a significant drop from the 111 Covid-19 inpatients reported by the trust on September 23 and the 143 reported on August 26.

Of those with confirmed Covid-19, three were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while 14 were being cared for in critical care beds or on enhanced levels of oxygen.

As of 5pm on Monday (October 4), a total of 1,952 patients hospitalised with confirmed Covid-19 had died at Barts Health hospitals, while over the same period, 18,868 had recovered and been discharged.