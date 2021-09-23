Covid-19 cases monthly fall at Barts Trust hospitals

Published: 5:22 PM September 23, 2021

Newham Hospital is among the hospitals run by Barts Health NHS Trust - Credit: David Mirzoeff

The number of Covid-19 patients at Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals has dropped in the past month, according to the latest figures.

As of 8am on September 23 (Thurs), the trust had 111 inpatients with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 at their five hospitals.

Barts Health runs The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel; Mile End Hospital; Newham Hospital; Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge; as well as St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.

The figure constitutes a decline from the 143 Covid-19 inpatients reported by the trust on August 26.

Of those with confirmed Covid-19, four were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while 25 were being cared for in critical care beds or on enhanced levels of oxygen.

As of 5pm on September 22, a total of 1,939 patients hospitalised with confirmed Covid-19 at Barts Health hospitals had died.

More than 18,000 Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital have recovered and been discharged.