More than 140 Covid patients at Barts Health hospitals, latest figures show
- Credit: Mike Brooke
There are more than 100 patients with confirmed Covid-19 at Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals, according to the latest figures.
As of 8am on August 26 (Thurs), the trust had 143 in-patients with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 at their five hospitals.
Barts Health runs The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel; Newham Hospital and Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge, as well as St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.
The figure constitutes a small rise on the 134 Covid-19 in-patients reported by the trust on August 4.
Of those with confirmed Covid-19, ten were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while 42 were being cared for in critical care beds or on enhanced levels of oxygen.
You may also want to watch:
As of 5pm on August 25, a total of 1,887 patients hospitalised with confirmed Covid-19 at Barts Health hospitals had died.
More than 17,000 Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital have recovered and been discharged.
Most Read
- 1 Best places around Ilford for coffee and cake, according to TripAdvisor
- 2 Redbridge Council giving away 50,000 flowering bulbs to beautify borough
- 3 Two men bailed and one released under investigation after alleged kidnap
- 4 Man attacked and robbed in Chadwell Heath
- 5 More than 200 Redbridge pupils offered faith schools against top preference
- 6 'Wonderful site': Restoration proposed in bid to save historic grotto
- 7 'The goal is to be as big as Penguin': Ilford writer on her publishing company for teen authors
- 8 More historic buildings need local listing, say Chadwell Heath campaigners
- 9 Three arrested on suspicion of kidnap after police stop vehicle
- 10 Wanstead residents object to 'shipping container' cafe planned for park