More than 140 Covid patients at Barts Health hospitals, latest figures show

Published: 11:03 AM August 27, 2021

Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, one of five run by Barts Health NHS Trust - Credit: Mike Brooke

There are more than 100 patients with confirmed Covid-19 at Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals, according to the latest figures.

As of 8am on August 26 (Thurs), the trust had 143 in-patients with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 at their five hospitals.

Barts Health runs The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel; Newham Hospital and Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge, as well as St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.

The figure constitutes a small rise on the 134 Covid-19 in-patients reported by the trust on August 4.

Of those with confirmed Covid-19, ten were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while 42 were being cared for in critical care beds or on enhanced levels of oxygen.

As of 5pm on August 25, a total of 1,887 patients hospitalised with confirmed Covid-19 at Barts Health hospitals had died.

More than 17,000 Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital have recovered and been discharged.