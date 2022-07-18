A forensic officer at the scene of the murder in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes, last January - Credit: PA

A man has been found guilty of murdering two friends in Ilford during a drunken celebration of the Russian New Year.

Georgian national Vepkhvia Laliashvili, 51, of Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow, fatally stabbed Lithuanians Dainius Kulboka, 44, and Jonas Semenas, 44, in January last year at Mr Kulboka's home in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes.

Beforehand, Laliashvili, who was formerly known as Vytautas Garmus and who worked in the motor trade, had shared five bottles of brandy with the victims.

The reason for the outbreak of extreme violence is not known, but it was claimed that the defendant owed the victims some £30,000, the court heard.

Shortly after midnight on January 10 last year, the victims were found dead in Mr Kulboka’s home, where all three had spent the evening drinking.

Prosecutor James Dawes QC had told jurors the evidence indicated that Laliashvili killed or incapacitated one man and then killed the other.

The defendant used knives he found at the house to inflict eight deep stab wounds to Mr Kulboka, and 52 stab injuries Mr Semenas, some "very deep", the court heard.

The prosecution asserted that sounds of the attack could be heard on a doorbell camera opposite the house.

One of the victims could be heard pleading with the defendant to stop after he had apparently already stabbed the other.

In distressing audio played in court, a voice could be heard begging: “Please don’t kill, please don’t stab him.

“What are you doing? … Don’t stab him. What has he done to you?”

As the attack continued, the defendant phoned his partner to pick him up, jurors were told.

Police officers entered the house and found the bloody remains of Mr Kulboka in the hallway and the second victim lying near the patio doors.

There was blood on the walls, floors and curtains on the ground floor.

A small amount of cocaine was found in the flat and both victims had the drug in their systems.

The defendant was arrested two days later.

Laliashvili had denied two counts of murder.

Giving evidence, he claimed he had no memory of events but said he would not have attacked the two men, who worked in construction.

A jury at the Old Bailey deliberated for less than a day to find him guilty.

Mr Justice Wall adjourned sentencing until Thursday (July 21).