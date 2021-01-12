Double murder charge over stabbings, as police name victims

Published: 9:28 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 10:12 PM January 12, 2021

Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes - Credit: PA

A man from Plaistow has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of two men at a house in Goodmayes.

Vytautas Garmus, of Prince Regent Lane, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (January 13).

The 51-year-old is a Georgian national.

The victims, who were both Lithuanian, have been named by the Metropolitan Police as Dainius Kulboka, 44, and 45-year-old Jonas Semenas.

Both men suffered stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday (January 10) in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the house at 4.24am after reports of a 'disturbance'.

A post-mortem examination at East Ham Mortuary on Tuesday confirmed the cause of death for both men as stab injuries.

Both of their next of kin have now been informed of their deaths.

Two men were fatally injured and a 28-year-old woman was arrested after being tasered. - Credit: Google

A 28-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

She was injured at the scene and attended hospital after police used a taser gun against her during the arrest.

The woman has since been released under investigation.