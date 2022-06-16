Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes, after two men died at a property in the street in January 2021 - Credit: PA

A man from Plaistow is due to go on trial charged with the killing of two men stabbed to death at a house in Goodmayes.

Lithuanian men Dainius Kulboka, 44, and Jonas Semenas, 45, were found with stab wounds at a house in Tavistock Gardens in the early hours of January 10 last year.

Vytautas Garmus, a 50-year-old Georgian national of Prince Regent Lane, stands accused of the double murder.

His trial is set to get underway next Wednesday - June 22 - at the Old Bailey, it was confirmed during a pre-trial review hearing at the same court today.

Aurika Sivolova, 54, also of Prince Regent Lane, is to go on trial charged with perverting the course of justice.

Police were called to the house at 4.24am on the night the men were murdered amid reports of a 'disturbance'.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination at East Ham Mortuary confirmed the cause of death for both men as stab injuries.

Mr Kulboka's wife, who lives in Germany, is expected to give evidence during the trial.