News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Goodmayes fatal stabbing: Double murder trial set to open

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:04 PM June 16, 2022
Updated: 2:30 PM June 16, 2022
Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, after two men died at a property in the street in January 2021

Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes, after two men died at a property in the street in January 2021 - Credit: PA

A man from Plaistow is due to go on trial charged with the killing of two men stabbed to death at a house in Goodmayes.

Lithuanian men Dainius Kulboka, 44, and Jonas Semenas, 45, were found with stab wounds at a house in Tavistock Gardens in the early hours of January 10 last year.

Vytautas Garmus, a 50-year-old Georgian national of Prince Regent Lane, stands accused of the double murder.

His trial is set to get underway next Wednesday - June 22 - at the Old Bailey, it was confirmed during a pre-trial review hearing at the same court today. 

Aurika Sivolova, 54, also of Prince Regent Lane, is to go on trial charged with perverting the course of justice.

Police were called to the house at 4.24am on the night the men were murdered amid reports of a 'disturbance'. 

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination at East Ham Mortuary confirmed the cause of death for both men as stab injuries.

Mr Kulboka's wife, who lives in Germany, is expected to give evidence during the trial.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Goodmayes News
Ilford News
Newham News

Don't Miss

Snaresbrook Crown Court where Jody Graber's knife conviction was overturned

London Live News

Man who illegally converted 2 homes into 8 flats must pay £73k or be jailed

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Shah Rahman

London Live News

Convicted terrorist jailed for breaching release conditions

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Lee Baxter who suffered a fatal stab injury f

London Live News

Lee Baxter stabbing: Three jailed for life over Snapchat drug deal murder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hackney rapper Lamar Jackson, who used the stage name Hypo, was fatally stabbed in Woodford Green

Metropolitan Police

Hypo death: Club's licence changed after 'unauthorised music event'

Josh Mellor, LDRS

Logo Icon