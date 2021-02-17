Double murder latest: Woman charged with perverting course of justice
- Credit: PA
A woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice as part of the investigation into a double murder in Goodmayes last month.
Aurika Sivolova, 53, of Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow, is due to be appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on May 28.
A Georgian man, Vytautas Garmus, also of Prince Regent Lane, has been charged with the murders of Lithuanian men Dainius Kulboka, 44 and Jonas Semenas, 45.
The 53-year-old is next due to appear in court at the Old Bailey on March 4.
Both men suffered stab wounds in the early hours of January 10 in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were called to the house at 4.24am after reports of a 'disturbance'.
A post-mortem examination at East Ham Mortuary on Tuesday confirmed the cause of death for both men as stab injuries.
Most Read
- 1 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
- 2 Fairlop sailing centre to remain closed during upgrade, as entire staff sacked
- 3 Residents furious over 'extortionate' service charges which doubled to £51k
- 4 Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman
- 5 East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls
- 6 Teenager accused of stabbing woman 15 times
- 7 Redbridge receives £500k grant to create 'cultural quarter' in Ilford town centre
- 8 Woman describes shocking moment she was stabbed
- 9 Calls to clear Woodford Green underpass flooded for two months
- 10 Over £1,000 raised to replace care home furniture stolen in front of staff
A 28-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released under investigation.