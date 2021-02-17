Double murder latest: Woman charged with perverting course of justice

Published: 9:41 AM February 17, 2021

Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes - Credit: PA

A woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice as part of the investigation into a double murder in Goodmayes last month.

Aurika Sivolova, 53, of Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow, is due to be appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on May 28.

A Georgian man, Vytautas Garmus, also of Prince Regent Lane, has been charged with the murders of Lithuanian men Dainius Kulboka, 44 and Jonas Semenas, 45.

The 53-year-old is next due to appear in court at the Old Bailey on March 4.

Both men suffered stab wounds in the early hours of January 10 in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the house at 4.24am after reports of a 'disturbance'.

A post-mortem examination at East Ham Mortuary on Tuesday confirmed the cause of death for both men as stab injuries.

A 28-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released under investigation.