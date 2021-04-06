Plaistow man denies murdering two men in Goodmayes

Published: 2:10 PM April 6, 2021

A Plaistow man has pleaded not guilty to murdering two men in Goodmayes. - Credit: PA

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering two men in Goodmayes.

Vepkhivia Lailashvili, 51, allegedly stabbed to death Dainius Kulboka, 44, and Jonas Semenas, 44, on January 10.

The victims, who were Lithuanian, were found dead in Tavistock Gardens.

On Tuesday, Lailashvili, who was previously named by police as Vytautus Garmus, denied two counts of murder.

Assisted by a Georgian interpreter, he told the Old Bailey: “I never killed anyone in my life.”

Forensic officers in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes - Credit: PA

Judge Mark Lucraft QC fixed a provisional trial for June 20, 2022 with a further hearing on July 23 this year.

He told the defendant that the court would “do its very best to find a date earlier” as it fell outside custody time limits.

The defendant, of Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow, was remanded into custody.