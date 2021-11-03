News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Pair charged with Loxford murder to appear at Old Bailey

Published: 10:49 AM November 3, 2021
Kamran

Kamran Khalid died after being stabbed in Harrow Road on October 28. - Credit: Met Police

Two men charged with the murder of Kamran Khalid are due to appear at the Old Bailey today. 

Ashraf Binabdulaziz, 24, and Abubakar Binabdulaziz, 18, both of Eton Road, Loxford, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court yesterday, November 2, charged with the 18-year-old's murder. 

Abubakar has additionally been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife. 

Both are set to appear at Central Criminal Court today, November 3. 

On Monday, November 1, a 15-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court, also charged with murder

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow, November 4. 

Police were called to Harrow Road, Loxford, to reports of a fight shortly after 3.50am on October 28. 

Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. 

Arriving at the scene, officers found Kamran had been stabbed and after treatment at the scene was pronounced dead shortly before 4.30am. 

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

