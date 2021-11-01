News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Teen charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Loxford

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:06 AM November 1, 2021
Kamran

Victim Kamran Khalid died at the scene on October 28. - Credit: Met Police

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the death of an 18-year-old man. 

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (November 1).  

This follows police being called to Harrow Road, Loxford on October 28 to reports of a fight just after 3.50am. 

At the scene the police found 18-year-old Kamran Khalid had been stabbed and although he was treated at the scene, he was pronounced dead shortly before 4.30am.  

Kamran’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.  


You may also want to watch:

Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

German Doner Kebab will open its Barkingside High Street branch in November

Food and Drink

‘Game-changing’ kebab chain to open Barkingside branch

Daniel Gayne

person
The strike will last from 7am to 11am, with ambulance workers doing no overtime for the rest of the

London Ambulance Service

Man taken to 'trauma centre' after head injury at Hainault station

Daniel Gayne

person
The Elizabeth line passenger train, after its first journey in Shenfield. Picture: Catherine Davison

Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon
Charter Avenue in Ilford

Metropolitan Police

'Like prisoners in our home': Parents of attacked 13-year-old speak out

Daniel Gayne

person