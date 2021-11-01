Teen charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Loxford

Victim Kamran Khalid died at the scene on October 28. - Credit: Met Police

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the death of an 18-year-old man.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (November 1).

This follows police being called to Harrow Road, Loxford on October 28 to reports of a fight just after 3.50am.

At the scene the police found 18-year-old Kamran Khalid had been stabbed and although he was treated at the scene, he was pronounced dead shortly before 4.30am.

Kamran’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.



