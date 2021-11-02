Two more men charged with murder after fatal stabbing of teen in Loxford

Kamran Khalid died in Harrow Road after being stabbed on October 28. - Credit: Met Police

Two more men have been charged with the murder of Kamran Khalid.

Ashraf Binabdulaziz, 24, and Abubakar Binabdulaziz, 18, both of Eton Road, Loxford, were due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today, November 2.

Yesterday, November 1, another individual – a 15-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court charged with Kamran’s murder.

He will appear at the Old Bailey next week.

Police were called to Harrow Road, Loxford, to reports of a fight shortly after 3.50am on October 28.

Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

They arrived at the scene to find Kamran, 18, had been stabbed.

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead shortly before 4.30am.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.