Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing of teen in Loxford

Published: 4:11 PM October 28, 2021

The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of an 18-year-old in Loxford - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of an 18-year-old man.

Police were called to reports of a fight in Harrow Road, Loxford, shortly after 3.50am this morning, October 28.

Officers attended, along with crews from the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.

An 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 4.30am. His next of kin have been informed.

Shortly after the alleged offence took place, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to an east London police station, where he remains in custody.

A murder investigation has been launched, led by Det Ch Insp Joanna Yorke of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Det Ch Insp Yorke said: “We are currently in the very early stages of our investigation and are working quickly and diligently to establish the circumstances that led to the death of this young man.

“An arrest has been made, but we believe that a number of people were present when the victim was murdered and we need to identify those people.

“The altercation took place in the middle of the night and while I know that few people will have been on the street at that time, I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to and including the murder.

"Any information, no matter how small, could be significant to the investigation, please do get in touch."

A crime scene remains in place and the Met said a post mortem would be scheduled in due course. Formal identification has yet to take place.

Det Ch Supt Paul Trevers of the East Area Command said: “We are deeply saddened that another young life has been lost to knife crime and we understand the shock that local residents will feel at this dreadful news.

“The community will notice a heightened police presence in the area with both foot and mobile patrols increased to provide local reassurance.

“Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to approach patrol officers, or, if you have information, please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information can call the Incident Room on 020 8345 3865, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 885/28OCT.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.