Teen dies after being stabbed in reported fight on Loxford street
A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called at 3.54am today (Thursday, October 28) to reports of a fight taking place at Harrow Road in Loxford.
Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.
A man, believed to be 18, was found with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.27am.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and is currently at an east London police station.
The victim’s next of kin have been informed, with a post mortem to be scheduled in due course.
A crime scene remains in place.
At this early stage, detectives say they are keeping an open mind about motive.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 885/28OCT.
To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.