Activists urge Sadiq Khan to call in Tesco Goodmayes development

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:57 AM September 8, 2021    Updated: 11:24 AM September 8, 2021
The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commerc

Campaign group Reclaim Redbridge met this week to discuss the plans to build 1,280 homes on the site of a Tesco superstore in Goodmayes. 

More than 20 people gathered at St Paul’s Community Centre at 8pm on Monday (September 6) to voice their opposition to the proposals, which were green-lit by councillors in May

Activists gathered on Monday to discuss their opposition to the Tesco Goodmayes plans.

A decision over the future of the Lorimer Village project – which would include a primary school and a new Tesco store in High Road – now lies with London mayor Sadiq Khan, who retains the power to reject major developments. 

Activist Andy Walker from Reclaim Redbridge urged the mayor: “Stop this monstrous development that will be damaging to the people living there and damaging to the wider community.” 

Campaigners are concerned about the impact of a development on local services and infrastructure, as well as issues around height, light and privacy.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Adam Davy

Andy said he was particularly concerned about air quality around such a large development, and said putting a nursery there would “introduce a new cohort of children to unnecessary health risks”. 

The developer, Weston Homes, has said it "engaged extensively" when designing the project, which it says complies with local policies and meets local needs. 

Bob Archer, secretary of Redbridge Trades Council; the Green Party candidate for Ilford South in the 2019 general election, Rosemary Warrington; and the Liberal Democrat candidate for the constituency in the same election, Ashburn Holder, all spoke to the meeting on Monday. 

The activists discussed plans for a protest outside City Hall later this month.

The development has also been opposed by Ilford South MP Sam Tarry, as well as Green Party co-leader Sian Berry and Keith Prince, London assembly member for Havering and Redbridge. 

A spokesperson for Weston Homes said pre-application feedback and Khan's stage-one response had "shaped the affordable housing offer" for the site.  

They added: “Weston Homes can confirm that it has engaged extensively with both Redbridge Council and the Greater London Authority, alongside other local stakeholders, regarding the overall design and elements of Lorimer Village.  

"This included extensive consultation to achieve an affordable housing mix that fully complies with the relevant London Plan policies and meets local needs." 

If the plans are not called in by the mayor, Reclaim Redbridge intend to investigate whether there is support within the community for a legal challenge.

READ MORE: Developments approved in Redbridge so far in 2021 

Planning and Development
Redbridge Council
Greater London Authority
Redbridge News
Goodmayes News

