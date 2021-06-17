School Streets scheme to expand in September

Published: 12:03 PM June 17, 2021

Redbridge Council's School Streets scheme is to expand to six further schools in September following public consultation. - Credit: Be First

Redbridge Council's School Streets scheme will expand to a further six schools in September.

The council has confirmed the expansion of the programme - intended to reduce pollution levels around schools - following public consultation.

From September 1, the streets surrounding six additional schools will be closed for around one hour at the start and end of the school day during term time.

They will be added to the already participating Fairlop Primary School, as well as Ilford's SS Peter and Paul's Catholic Primary School and Gordon Primary School.

Barkingside's Avanti Court Primary School and Fullwood Primary School have now signed up to the scheme.

Wanstead Church School and the Oakdale Infant and Junior Schools in South Woodford will also participate, as will Aldersbrook Primary School.

You may also want to watch:

Championing the scheme has been councillor Jo Blackman, Redbridge Council's cabinet member for environment and civic pride.

Redbridge Council's cabinet member for environment and civic pride, Jo Blackman. - Credit: Jo Blackman

She said: “Poor air quality and dangerous driving around schools pose a real and immediate threat to children and young people.

“These new school streets will provide a safer and cleaner environment for our children."

The initiative also seeks to encourage people to take alternative forms of transport to school.

Under the scheme, vehicles entering restricted zones will be fined unless they are exempt.

Exemptions are available to residents and businesses located on the affected streets, as well as to blue badge holders and carers requiring access.

The changes have been announced following a protracted consultation process which saw the original January 27 deadline extended after letters arrived late due to postal delays.

Avanti Court executive headteacher Deborah Walters said: "This initiative will help to reduce levels of air pollution around Avanti Court, protect children from traffic directly outside the school gates and encourage pupils to walk or cycle to school.

"This initiative aligns with our vision, ‘make the world a better place’.”

Executive headteacher at Fullwood Primary, Danvir Visvanathan, added: "The risks to children walking to school will be significantly reduced as the congestion experienced at drop-off and pick-up times is of immense concern.

"Our children will also be less exposed to the harmful effects of air pollution.”