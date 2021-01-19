Calls to extend school streets consultation
Wanstead resident and Conservative councillor for Bridge ward Paul Canal has called for a one month extension to the schools streets consultation deadline after letters arrived late due to postal delays.
Hundreds of letters were sent out in December advising residents of the proposed schemes around 10 schools across the borough which restricts traffic at peak times.
The consultation period is set to end on January 27 but a number of residents only first received the letter last week after weeks of delays to their postal delivery.
On Friday, Cllr Canal wrote to Cllr Jo Blackman, the new cabinet member for environment and civic pride, formally requesting an extension to the consultation deadline to February 27.
He said: "This is clearly no ones fault, and is a result of the impact of the pandemic on local postal services.
"However, it is both right and fair that residents have adequate time to consider the plans and make representations."
A council spokesperson said it is considering extending the consultation period but could not confirm this.
