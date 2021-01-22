News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Consultation for School Streets expansion extended

Roy Chacko

Published: 1:29 PM January 22, 2021   
A 'car free' day in central London is paradise for children. Picture: TfL

Redbridge Council has extended the consultation period for the expansion of the School Streets programme - Credit: TFL/GLA

Redbridge Council has extended the consultation period for the expansion of its School Streets programme after letters arrived late due to postal delays.

At the council meeting on Thursday (January 21), Councillor Jo Blackman, the new cabinet member for environment and civic pride, announced that the consultation period has been extended to Sunday, February 14.

The original consultation was set to end on January 27 but Cllr Blackman said that the extension should allow everyone enough time to respond.

Residents and businesses within the areas where outside traffic won't be permitted during peak times can get an exemption.

She said: "Some traffic will be essential and the intention is to reduce the journeys at those peak times and that's what we’ve found in the scheme that is currently in operation."

More information and to apply for an exemption can be found on the council's website.

Redbridge Council
Education
Redbridge News

