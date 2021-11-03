Covid cases rise again at Barts NHS Trust hospitals

The number of Covid-19 patients across Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals has risen again.

As of 8am yesterday, November 2, there were 128 in-patients with laboratory confirmed Coivd-19 across the trust’s five hospitals.

Confirmed cases among patients had dropped to the 80s in early October, but have been on the rise since then.

On Wednesday, October 20, the trust recorded 109 patients with confirmed Covid-19.

Barts Health runs The Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel; Mile End Hospital; Newham Hospital; Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, which serves much of Redbridge; and St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.

Of those with confirmed Covid-19, 12 were newly diagnosed in the previous 24 hours, while 33 were being cared for in critical care beds or on enhanced levels of oxygen.

As of 5pm on Monday, November 1, a total of 1,982 patients hospitalised with confirmed Covid-19 had died at Barts Health hospitals, while over the same period, 19,982 had recovered and been discharged.