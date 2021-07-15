Ricardo Fuller death: Man accused of murder to appear at Old Bailey

Published: 11:25 AM July 15, 2021

Ricardo Fuller was fatally stabbed in Ilford on March 7 last year. - Credit: MPS

A man charged with murdering Ricardo Fuller in Ilford is to appear at the Old Bailey today.

Emmanuel Tamwesigire, 29, of Wyemead Crescent, Chingford, is accused of killing 24-year-old Ricardo on March 7 last year.

Ricardo was fatally stabbed outside the No Problem nightclub in Ilford High Road.

Tamwesigire is due to appear at the Old Bailey this afternoon (July 15).

Another man, Jermaine Ofori Ahenkorah, 28, of no fixed address, has also been charged with murder.

Police are continuing their investigations and anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.



