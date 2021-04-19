News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Ricardo Fuller death: Man charged with murder

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:57 PM April 19, 2021   
A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Ricardo Fuller in Ilford in March 2020. 

A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Ricardo Fuller in Ilford in March 2020. - Credit: MPS

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ricardo Fuller outside a nightclub in Ilford.

Jermaine Ofori Ahenkorah, 28, of no fixed address, is due to appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court today (Monday, April 19) charged with murder.

Ricardo, 24, was stabbed outside the No Problem nightclub, in Ilford High Road, at 5am on March 7, 2020.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate more than a year later.

A Met Police spokesperson said they are working to trace four men believed to be connected to Ricardo's death, who fled the UK before police could arrest them.

If you can assist, call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote "Ricardo Fuller".

You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 95pc of children get place at first or second choice primary school
  2. 2 Have you seen Chantel, 15, missing from Ilford?
  3. 3 Two men assaulted with pole after car driven into them
  1. 4 Fire damages Ilford flats
  2. 5 Pedestrian suffers 'life-threatening head injury' in Redbridge collision
  3. 6 Two men arrested after kidnapping in broad daylight in South Woodford
  4. 7 Fairlop Waters, numbers, NHS and child exploitation
  5. 8 Tributes to police officer killed in Ilford on 26th anniversary of death
  6. 9 Hainault teen lands coveted slot on dance touring company
  7. 10 Man in hospital after car flips over in Wanstead
Crime
Metropolitan Police
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The police cordon outside a bungalow on Rushden Gardens in Ilford, east London, where an elderly lad

Crime

Man charged with murder after 85-year-old woman found dead in bathtub

Roy Chacko and Laura Parnaby

Logo Icon
Brook Way, Chigwell

Crime

Two men arrested in Chigwell on suspicion of kidnap

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
David Christof, landford of The Prince of Wales, Green Lane, Ilford, is opening but said it's a very

Lockdown Easing

Ilford business owners adjust to new world on reopening

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Metropolitan Police

Police officer sacked after 'encouraging friend to lie about collision'

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon