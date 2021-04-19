Ricardo Fuller death: Man charged with murder
- Credit: MPS
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ricardo Fuller outside a nightclub in Ilford.
Jermaine Ofori Ahenkorah, 28, of no fixed address, is due to appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court today (Monday, April 19) charged with murder.
Ricardo, 24, was stabbed outside the No Problem nightclub, in Ilford High Road, at 5am on March 7, 2020.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate more than a year later.
A Met Police spokesperson said they are working to trace four men believed to be connected to Ricardo's death, who fled the UK before police could arrest them.
If you can assist, call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote "Ricardo Fuller".
You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
