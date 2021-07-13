Second man charged with murder of Ricardo Fuller in Ilford

Published: 1:06 PM July 13, 2021

Ricardo Fuller was fatally stabbed outside an Ilford nightclub in March 2020. - Credit: Met Police

A second man has been charged with murdering Ricardo Fuller outside a nightclub in Ilford.

Emmanuel Tamwesigire, 29, of Wyemead Crescent, Chingford, is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court today (July 13).

He is accused of murdering Ricardo, 24, who was fatally stabbed outside the No Problem nightclub in Ilford High Road on March 7 last year.

Mr Tamwesigire was arrested at Heathrow Airport yesterday (July 12) after returning from overseas.

Jermaine Ofori Ahenkorah, 28, of no fixed address, was charged with murder in April.

Detectives are continuing their investigations.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.



