MP's praise for new awards after hundreds of businesses nominated

Michael Cox

Published: 9:31 AM November 24, 2021
Ilford South MP Sam Tarry

Ilford South MP Sam Tarry described the inaugural Ilford South Business Awards as a "resounding success" after hundreds of businesses were nominated - Credit: office of Sam Tarry MP

Hundreds of businesses have been nominated for a new awards scheme, hailed a "resounding success" by Ilford South MP Sam Tarry.

Mr Tarry set up the Ilford South Business Awards in a bid to back small businesses hit hard by the Covid pandemic.

The Labour politician visited businesses in his constituency to hand out certificates to those which have been nominated.

He praised the initiative, being done in collaboration with Ilford Business Improvement District (BID) and the Recorder.

Mr Tarry said: "What has really stood out is not just the high quality and wide variety of businesses, but the immense enthusiasm and pride that people across Ilford have for our local economy.

"It’s been brilliant to not only celebrate the beating heart of Ilford’s economy, but to also see how so many businesses are now going from strength to strength and will continue to be a core part of our community for many years to come.

"All those who have been nominated can hold their heads up high and should be proud of their achievement of being recognised as a business leader."

Among the nominees visited by Mr Tarry were Barney Bear's Nursery, restaurant Al-Qasr and Jono's pub.

It is the first time the awards have been held and the MP vowed that there would be "many more" in years to come.

He said thousands of people had made nominations for a range of businesses, adding: "It demonstrated just how important small and independent businesses are to our local economy, as well as the incredible service they deliver to each and every one of us."

Ilford BID manager Cyril Bekoe said: “Covid has been catastrophic for many of the local businesses we work with here in Ilford. 

“Our aim with the business awards is to help to give a boost to these local businesses when they need it the most.” 

Ten winners who received the most nominations in each ward will be announced on December 4, which marks Small Business Saturday, at a gala dinner.

