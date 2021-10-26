News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sam Tarry MP announces inaugural local business awards

Daniel Gayne

Published: 3:54 PM October 26, 2021    Updated: 4:04 PM October 26, 2021
Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South

Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South - Credit: Kois Miah

Sam Tarry MP has announced the launch of the inaugural Ilford South Business Awards.  

The new initiative, run in collaboration with Ilford BID and this newspaper, aims to support local small businesses hit hard by the pandemic. 

The awards will culminate on Small Business Saturday, December 4, when the ten winning businesses will be announced – one for each ward in Ilford South. 

Members of the public can nominate businesses through a form on Mr Tarry’s website; there is no limit on the number of businesses that can be nominated. 

Winners will be those with the largest number of public nominations. 

The MP for Ilford South said: “SMEs are the backbone of our community and Ilford South has a proud tradition of family-run businesses.  

“I hope these awards will help raise the profile of these local businesses, many of whom have told me they are struggling for survival with rising supply, energy, and staffing costs all while Covid support from the government is being withdrawn.” 

Cyril Bekoe, manager of Ilford BID, added: “Covid has been catastrophic for many of the local businesses we work with here in Ilford.  

“This is a key time for them as they attempt to work their way back from the brink of permanent closure as we emerge from the pandemic. 

“Our aim with the Business Awards is to help to give a boost to these local businesses when they need it the most.” 

Sam Tarry MP speaking at the East London Business Expo on Saturday, October 23. 

Sam Tarry MP speaking at the East London Business Expo on Saturday, October 23. - Credit: Ilford BID

Mr Tarry made the announcement during his closing remarks at the East London Business Expo on Saturday, October 23.  

In his speech, Mr Tarry committed to lobby for a fundamental review of business rates, further business rates relief for 2022/23 with a cap of 60 per cent, a permanent reduction of VAT to 12.5pc for the hospitality sector and the same rate to be extended to retail.  

The event was attended by Best Western Hotel, Metro Bank, Costa Coffee, Omer Adam’s Chartered Accountants, Up For Work, the Redbridge Chamber of Commerce, Event Gard, Redbridge Business and Enterprise and others.    

Best Western Hotel at the  East London Business Expo

Best Western Hotel at the East London Business Expo - Credit: Ilford BID

Event Gard at the East London Business Expo 2021

Event Gard at the East London Business Expo on Saturday, October 23. - Credit: Ilford BID

Nominations for the Ilford South Business Awards will close on Sunday, November 21.

The event was organised by City Gates Conference Centre, IC Training and the Ilford BID.

