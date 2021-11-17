MP meets business award contenders as nomination deadline nears

Sam Tarry MP pulls a pint at Jono's pub in Cranbrook Road, which has been nominated for an Ilford South Business Award - Credit: office of Sam Tarry MP

Businesses across Ilford South have received nominations for an inaugural awards initiative.

The area's MP Sam Tarry went out and about in the constituency handing out certificates to nominees for the Ilford South Business Awards.

The scheme is aiming to back small businesses hit hard by the Covid pandemic and has been launched by the politician in collaboration with Ilford Business Improvement District (BID) and the Recorder.

Mr Tarry said he was delighted to visit some of the businesses that have been nominated and said his office had received hundreds of nominations daily.

"As well as the vast number of those who’ve been nominated, what really struck me was the sheer range and spread of businesses from right across the community," the MP added.

"It demonstrated just how important small and independent businesses are to our local economy, as well as the incredible service they deliver to each and every one of us."

Among the nominees are Barney Bear's Nursery, restaurant Al-Qasr, Jono's pub and the Kenneth More Theatre.

Watch repair shop Pioneer Time is also up for an award and its director, Mohamed Shanji, said: "I'm over the moon to be nominated.

“As a small independent business, I can offer trustworthy service with a smile and I think that's why my customers have nominated me."

You can make a nomination by visiting Mr Tarry's website at https://samtarry.org.uk/ilford-south-business-awards-2021-nominate/ and filling in an online form, with no limit on the number of nominations that can be submitted.

Ten winners who received the most nominations in each ward will be announced on December 4, which marks Small Business Saturday.

Ilford BID manager Cyril Bekoe said: “Covid has been catastrophic for many of the local businesses we work with here in Ilford.

“This is a key time for them as they attempt to work their way back from the brink of permanent closure as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Our aim with the business awards is to help to give a boost to these local businesses when they need it the most.”

Nominations close on November 21.