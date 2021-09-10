Published: 9:02 AM September 10, 2021

Wanstead Festival returns to Christchurch Green this Sunday.

The annual festival, which is run by Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure, is on from 11am to 6pm and features music, crafts and food.

No booking is required for the free event, with festival-goers encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to use while they enjoy artists performing on the main stage.

This year the line-up includes Zac Hurst, Honky Tonk Feet and Hard 2 Please.

Other events to be put on at the festival include sports taster sessions, an art trail, craft hub, workshops for children and wandering performers.

You may also want to watch:

Refreshments including street food, speciality coffee and cakes will be available to buy, as well as a selection of beverages at the bar.

The festival also lies in the middle of the Wanstead Fringe, which began on Friday (September 3) and ends a week after the festival on Sunday, September 19.

Fringe events include tours of the crypts of St Mary’s church, an outdoor cinema at Wanstead Cricket Club, a series of comedy shows and a reading and Q&A from children’s author and CBBC actor Joseph Elliott.

Vision is encouraging visitors to walk, cycle or use public transport to attend Sunday's event, as there is no parking available at the venue.

As part of this year’s festival, the council’s smarter travel team will close Wanstead High Street for the day in order to showcase sustainability initiatives.

Its Green High Street event aims to raise awareness of the forthcoming Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion, recycling and "play streets".

The neighbourhood team will also be leading some play activities for youngsters and will hand out guidance to residents on leading greener lifestyles.

The High Street will be closed from 7.30am to 10.30pm between Grove Park and Wanstead Place.

Bus Routes 66, W12, W13 and W14 will be diverted via New Wanstead, Green Man Roundabout and Cambridge Park in both directions.

READ MORE: Wanstead Festival is set to return this summer