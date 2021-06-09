Wanstead Festival is set to return this summer

Published: 10:41 AM June 9, 2021

The return of Wanstead Festival in 2021 promises "a lively afternoon of entertainment" and "buzzing atmosphere".

Not-for-profit organisation Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure has announced it is bringing the community back together again with the annual celebration at Christchurch Green Recreation Ground.

A Vision spokesperson said: "Everyone is invited to come along to enjoy a lively afternoon of entertainment. Be sure not to miss the talk of the town and save the date.

"If you have never been before, the atmosphere is buzzing with happy people enjoying the festivities of the day, whatever the weather, rain or shine."

The festivities are due to start at 11am on Sunday, September 12, with the fun continuing until 6pm.

The centre stage is the main attraction of the day so the advice from Vision is to bring a blanket or chair, sit back, relax and watch artists performing various music genres from pop to rock.

"You will be amazed at the talent we have here in Redbridge," the spokesperson said.

The 2019 Wanstead Festival drew thousands. - Credit: Ken Mears

Events include sports taster sessions, holistic yoga, street food, workshops for children and wandering performers.

Food and refreshments available include speciality coffee and cakes plus a selection of beverages available from the festival bar.

No booking is required for the free event, with festival-goers invited to just turn up.

The organisers have said all events will be delivered in line with government Covid-19 guidance with a safe environment enabling children and adults to mingle.

This year's Wanstead Festival promises a 'lively' afternoon of entertainment. - Credit: Ken Mears

As there is no parking available at the venue, Vision is encouraging visitors to walk, cycle or use public transport to get to the event.

Thousands turned out for Wanstead Festival in 2019 when artists including Johnny Holliday, Little Feet, James Healy and Moorby Jones entertained the crowds.

In addition to Wanstead Festival, the organisers of the Wanstead Fringe have confirmed its return from September 3 to 19.

For more details on Vision's summer festivals, visit visionrcl.org.uk/summerfestivals

And to find out more about Wanstead Fringe, head to wansteadfringe.org