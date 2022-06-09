Hypo death: Club's licence changed after 'unauthorised music event'

Hackney rapper Lamar Jackson, who used the stage name Hypo, was fatally stabbed in Woodford Green - Credit: Met Police

Councillors have agreed to temporarily change the licence of Woodford Town Football Club following the fatal stabbing of rapper Lamar Jackson.

Lamar, who was from Hackney and used the stage name Hypo, was pronounced dead after being found with stab wounds in Chigwell Road shortly after midnight on June 3.

Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing after a party and the force wrote in its licence review application the event took place at the football club's athletics field in Ashton Playing Fields.

Laurie John-Phillip, 32, of Enfield, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article while a second man, 33, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

At a licensing sub-committee meeting to review the football club’s licence on Wednesday (June 8), the Met Police alleged the party was an “unauthorised music event” that breached licensing law as CCTV did not cover all public areas. Recorded music was also not permitted, the force said.

Floral tributes at Ashton Playing Fields - Credit: Ken Mears

The Met said the event booking was from Pure Life Entertainment, who erected a marquee and sold 500 to 700 tickets for a “day soiree” called Bottles and Modelling.

Supt Brigid Beehag-Fisher said that the Met have “serious concerns” about future events that could result in “further serious crime”.

She added: “DJs and recorded music were in play at the event but the premises licence does not allow for regulated entertainment.

“Therefore this was a high risk unauthorised music event."

The committee agreed with the Met’s request that the football pitches, athletics track and field be removed from the club’s licence plans, so only the clubhouse bar can be used to consume alcohol between 11am and 11pm.

A full licensing review must be held within 28 days.

Woodford Town Football Club and Pure Life Entertainment have been approached for comment.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and information in connection with Lamar's death.

Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said: "Lamar's family are grieving and need your help.

"If you saw anything, or managed to record the incident, then please call us.

"Lamar's family are desperately trying to find out what happened."

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information that may assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference CAD 66/03Jun.

To remain completely anonymous, people can contact Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.