Hackney rapper Lamar Jackson, who used the stage name Hypo, was fatally stabbed in Woodford Green - Credit: Met Police

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Hackney rapper Lamar Jackson was stabbed to death in Woodford Green last week.

The 33-year-old man, who has not been named by police, was arrested this morning - Wednesday, June 8 - and has since been bailed until early July.

Meanwhile, Laurie John-Phillip, 32, from Enfield appeared at the Old Bailey today charged with murder and possession of a bladed article as part of the investigation.

Mr John-Phillip was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on August 24.

Lamar, who performed under the stage name Hypo, was killed at a party on Chigwell Road in Woodford Green last week.

Police were called to the venue at around 12.10am on Friday, June 3 and found the 39-year-old with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination the following day - June 4 - confirmed the cause of death was "sharp force trauma to chest", according to Scotland Yard.

Detectives from the Met's specialist crime command continue to investigate the circumstances of Lamar's death and want to hear from any witnesses who have not yet contacted police.

The Met says hundreds of people were at the event as it ended and many would have seen what happened.

Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith, said: "Lamar's family are grieving and need your help.

"If you saw anything, or managed to record the incident, then please call us.

"Lamar's family are desperately trying to find out what happened and your phone call could help them understand why Lamar was taken from them."

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information that may assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference CAD 66/03Jun.

To remain completely anonymous, people can contact Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.