Wendy's Ilford: New opening date for High Road restaurant after delay

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:17 PM May 17, 2022
Updated: 4:09 PM May 17, 2022
Inside the new Wendy's restaurant on High Road, Ilford

Inside the new Wendy's restaurant on High Road, Ilford - Credit: Wendy's

The opening of the new Wendy's restaurant in Ilford has been delayed.

The American hamburger brand has confirmed its latest site - located at 109 High Road, Ilford - will open at 10.30am this Thursday morning (May 19).

Wendy's had previously announced that the restaurant would be opening today - Tuesday, May 17 - but this was pushed back while final testing is carried out.

The Ilford restaurant will be the fast-food chain's seventh location in the UK and third in east London, after opening in Romford in December and Stratford last August.

