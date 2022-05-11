Inside the new Wendy's restaurant on High Road, Ilford - Credit: Wendy's

US burger chain Wendy’s is opening a new restaurant in Ilford next week.

The fast-food chain has announced its latest site will open its doors at 109 High Road next Tuesday, May 17.

The site, with a historic stonework façade, was previously occupied by women’s clothing store Bonmarché.

Wanna play a game of Where’s Wendy's new restaurant?



Clue: 🤒 + 🛻 — Wendy's UK (@wendysuk) May 10, 2022

It will be the seventh Wendy’s location in the UK and the third in east London, after opening restaurants in Romford last December and Stratford in August.

The new restaurant will offer signature Wendy’s items including the Baconator, Dave’s Single and the Frosty dessert along with UK-exclusive options such as chicken breast fillet nuggets, the Veggie Stack and an avocado veggie salad.

A full breakfast menu will also be available before 10.30am.

Wendy's says the Ilford restaurant will be added to the UberEats app in the coming weeks.

The new Ilford branch will be open 7am-10pm on Monday to Thursday, 7am-11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 8am-10pm on Sunday.