Ilford Recorder > News > Business

Wendy's to open Ilford restaurant next week

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:48 AM May 11, 2022
Inside the new Wendy's restaurant on High Road, Ilford

Inside the new Wendy's restaurant on High Road, Ilford - Credit: Wendy's

US burger chain Wendy’s is opening a new restaurant in Ilford next week.

The fast-food chain has announced its latest site will open its doors at 109 High Road next Tuesday, May 17.

The site, with a historic stonework façade, was previously occupied by women’s clothing store Bonmarché.

It will be the seventh Wendy’s location in the UK and the third in east London, after opening restaurants in Romford last December and Stratford in August

The new restaurant will offer signature Wendy’s items including the Baconator, Dave’s Single and the Frosty dessert along with UK-exclusive options such as chicken breast fillet nuggets, the Veggie Stack and an avocado veggie salad.

A full breakfast menu will also be available before 10.30am.

Wendy's says the Ilford restaurant will be added to the UberEats app in the coming weeks.

The new Ilford branch will be open 7am-10pm on Monday to Thursday, 7am-11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 8am-10pm on Sunday.

