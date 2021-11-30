News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Search for older man walking barefoot in dressing gown along Chigwell Road

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:36 AM November 30, 2021
Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

The man is described as being white, in his 50s or 60s with short grey hair and was seen walking towards Cross Road or Manor Road - Credit: Ken Mears

A man in his 50s or 60s was seen walking along Chigwell Road barefoot and in a dark dressing gown last night (November 29), causing concern. 

Essex Police appealed for information, concerned for the man's welfare after it was reported the man was walking along the road in Woodford Green at around 11.10pm.

The man is described as being white, in his 50s or 60s with short grey hair.

It was reported that he had walked past the Three Jolly Wheelers pub on Chigwell Road, heading towards Cross Road or Manor Road.

Essex police said in a post on Facebook: "Given the cold weather, we are concerned for the man’s welfare and officers are continuing to search the area."

"If this may have been you or if you’ve also seen or helped a man matching this description, please get in contact."

Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101 and cite incident 1257.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid survivor, 16, urges people to get jabbed after months in hospital
  2. 2 East London man charged with six terrorism offences
  3. 3 What are the chances of a white Christmas in London?
  1. 4 Fairlop Waters car park to transform into ice-rink for Christmas
  2. 5 Masks, PCR tests and boosters: New measures to combat Omicron variant
  3. 6 Nine rescue pets looking for homes this Christmas in east London
  4. 7 Barking cash and carry boss jailed for five years for money laundering
  5. 8 All under 40s to be offered Covid booster jab
  6. 9 Long-life food, foil and credit: Readers' tips for saving money this winter
  7. 10 Call for witnesses after man, 54, dies following Eastern Avenue collision

In an emergency situation call 999.

Missing People
Woodford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An image showing what Mercato Ilford could look like.

Mercato Metropolitano to host taster market in Ilford

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
The Mali Gang has been jailed for a combined 18 years

London Live

Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Police have made six arrests in relation to puppy sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

London Live

Thief threatened woman with bottle at Ilford High Road Sainsbury's Local

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The Swan Sanctury's van in Goodmayes Park

Tests after dead swans found in Goodmayes Park

Josh Mellor, LDRS

Logo Icon