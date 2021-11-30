The man is described as being white, in his 50s or 60s with short grey hair and was seen walking towards Cross Road or Manor Road - Credit: Ken Mears

A man in his 50s or 60s was seen walking along Chigwell Road barefoot and in a dark dressing gown last night (November 29), causing concern.

Essex Police appealed for information, concerned for the man's welfare after it was reported the man was walking along the road in Woodford Green at around 11.10pm.

The man is described as being white, in his 50s or 60s with short grey hair.

It was reported that he had walked past the Three Jolly Wheelers pub on Chigwell Road, heading towards Cross Road or Manor Road.

Essex police said in a post on Facebook: "Given the cold weather, we are concerned for the man’s welfare and officers are continuing to search the area."

"If this may have been you or if you’ve also seen or helped a man matching this description, please get in contact."

Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101 and cite incident 1257.

In an emergency situation call 999.