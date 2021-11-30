A missing man spotted on Chigwell Road in Woodford Green has been found - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A missing man seen walking along Chigwell Road barefoot and in a dark dressing gown has been found.

Essex Police confirmed today - November 30 - that the man, who is in his 50s or 60s, was "safe and well".

The force had expressed concern for the man's welfare after it was reported he was seen walking along the road in Woodford Green at around 11.10pm last night.

Essex Police said in a post on Facebook: "Given the cold weather, we are concerned for the man’s welfare and officers are continuing to search the area."

"If this may have been you or if you’ve also seen or helped a man matching this description, please get in contact."



