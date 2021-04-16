Vision RCL begins re-opening Redbridge venues

Published: 7:00 AM April 16, 2021

Redbridge Central Library and South Woodford Library re-opened this week and the remaining ones will have a phased re-opening. - Credit: Archant

Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure (RCL) has started re-opening its venues across the borough.

Following the latest phase of the government's roadmap out of lockdown, Vision RCL has re-opened its swimming pools, fitness centres as well as Redbridge Central Library in Ilford and South Woodford Library.

There will be a phased re-opening of the remaining libraries across the borough in the coming months.

Tennis courts and multi-use sport courts are available to use for groups of up to six people or two households.

Football clubs have been able to schedule in the remaining football fixtures at Ashton Playing Fields and the cricket season will commence from Saturday, April 17.

Preparations are underway for the re-opening of the Kenneth More Theatre where staff and performers are waiting for the green light on live performances from Monday, May 17.

For more information on what services are now available when others will re-open visit https://visionrcl.org.uk/covid-19-impact-on-services/.