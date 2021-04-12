Redbridge leisure centres reopen after latest easing of restrictions

Published: 5:17 PM April 12, 2021

The swimming pool at Fullwell Cross is among the facilities now open to the public once again after the latest easing of restrictions on April 12. - Credit: Vision Redbridge Culture & Leisure

Redbridge's leisure centres have reopened today (April 12) after the latest easing of restrictions.

Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure (RCL) said all its centres are Covid-secure through a combination of repositioned gym equipment and limiting the numbers to each session.

Hand sanitising stations and additional cleaning measures have also been employed at all facilities.

Matthew Essex, director of regeneration and culture at Redbridge Council, said: “We’re fortunate to have a great range of leisure facilities in the borough which we know people have missed whilst they have been closed.

"We’ve used the lockdown periods productively to improve and undertake maintenance across all of our sites, and we’re looking forward to welcoming residents back next week."

A brand new gym has been installed at the Woodford Green Library site in Snakes Lane, while Ashton Playing Fields has had a £1.6million revamp.

For further information, visit visionrcl.org.uk/sport-health-physical-fitness/centres/