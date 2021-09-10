News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
School Streets scheme rolled out at four more Redbridge locations

Daniel Gayne

Published: 4:03 PM September 10, 2021   
Two Fullwood Primary School pupils scooting to school.

Two Fullwood Primary School pupils scooting to school. - Credit: Justin Thomas

Redbridge Council has expanded its School Streets programme to four more schools. 

Roads around Avanti Court Primary School, Wanstead Church School, Aldersbrook Primary School, and Fullwood Primary School have all joined the scheme at the start of September. 

The programme – intended to reduce pollution levels in places children congregate – will see the streets around the schools closed for around one hour at drop off and pick up times during the term.

The expansion of the programme was confirmed in June after a public consultation

The four new schools join the already participating Fairlop Primary School, as well as Ilford's SS Peter and Paul's Catholic Primary School and Gordon Primary School. 

Oakdale Infant and Junior Schools are expected to join the scheme from November 1. 

The council hopes the scheme will encourage pupils to walk, scoot or cycle to class as well as making youngsters less vulnerable to road accidents. 

Cllr Jo Blackman, Redbridge Council cabinet member for environment and civic pride, thanked those that had adjusted their travel route around the schools. 

She said: “These new School Streets represent another important step towards encouraging healthier travel choices, and making the journey to school safer for children.  

“It also forms part of our ongoing activities with local communities to tackle climate change in the borough.  

Fullwood Primary School executive headteacher Danvir Visvanathan with pupils at the launch of the school streets scheme.

Fullwood Primary School executive headteacher Danvir Visvanathan with pupils at the launch of the School Streets scheme. - Credit: Justin Thomas

“It takes all of us working together to create a cleaner and greener Redbridge that we can enjoy now, and for future generations.” 

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal visited Fullwood Primary School on Wednesday (September 8) to witness the scheme in action and said he was “thrilled to see the positive impact” it was having. 

Danvir Visvanathan, executive headteacher at the school, said the congestion previously seen at drop-off and pick-up times had been of “immense concern”. 

He said: “Children have a right to travel to school safely and be protected from the harmful effects of air pollution and the School Streets programme is enabling this to happen. 

“We have already seen a big difference in the way in which our pupils arrive confidently at school on their scooters and bicycles.” 

Residents and businesses located in School Streets zones can apply for a free exemption to avoid being fined. 

