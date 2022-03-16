Down's syndrome girl, six, to bake cakes for charity

Iqra Shaikh is baking cakes to raise money for a Down's syndrome charity - Credit: Eiman Shaikh

A six-year-old girl from Ilford with Down’s syndrome is raising money for charity by baking and selling cakes.

Iqra Shaikh will be cooking chocolate cornflake cakes at home on Sunday March 20 before selling them to friends and family the next day on World Down Syndrome Day.

The proceeds will go to Down Syndrome Research Foundation UK, which aims to fund and promote medical research, improve understanding of Down's syndrome and support the human rights of those with the condition.

Her mother, Eiman, is incredibly proud of her “passionate and determined” daughter.

“She loves to get involved with everything,” Eiman said.

“She’s just such a beautiful soul. She’s a role model for me and she gives me strength every day.”

Iqra is making her speciality cakes, which she has enjoyed baking since she was two, to raise awareness of the genetic disorder.

Her mother says that although “things are improving”, work still needs to be done to increase people’s understanding of the condition.

Iqra is unable to talk so it is often difficult for people to understand what she is going through, according to her mum.

“We don’t know how hard it is for people with Down’s syndrome,” Eiman said.

“One day, hopefully Iqra can tell the world about the challenges she’s faced and how she’s overcome them.”

Eiman believes that children are often more accepting of those with the condition than adults.

Iqra's schoolmates at Cleveland Road Primary School are also raising money for World Down Syndrome Day.

It is not Iqra’s first charity fundraiser; in December 2020, she raised almost £1000 for King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity by walking in her school’s Reindeer Run.

This led to her nomination for the Ilford Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award, which celebrates great achievements by the borough's young people aged 25 and under.

“When my daughter was born, the doctors said I’m sorry you’ve got a child with Down’s syndrome,” Eiman said.

“But my daughter has proven so many people wrong and her passionate work has made me want to shout from the rooftops.”