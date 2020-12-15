Young Citizen: Ilford girl with Down syndrome raises money for hospitals that took care of her

Published: 7:00 AM December 15, 2020

Iqra Shaikh who raised more than £500 as part of the Reindeer Run is this month's Young Citizen nominee. - Credit: Eiman Shaikh

A five-year-old girl with Down syndrome raised more than £500 in just a few days to help children who need lifesaving treatment through the holiday season.

Iqra Shaikh is this month's Young Citizen nominee.

She joined in her school's Reindeer Run (though in Iqra's case she walked it) to raise money for King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity.

Though Iqra is non-verbal she was delighted to wear her antlers and participate in the Reindeer Run at Cleveland Road Primary School.

The brave little girl had heart surgery when she was just six months old and has been a regular patient at Queen's Hospital due to her condition.

Young Citizen Awards - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Mum Eiman told the Recorder: "Iqra was a late walker and only started walking when she was three years old so I was so proud she was able to take part in this.

"Family and friends were so generous with their donations because everyone knows what she's gone through and how fortunate we are and they're eager to help.

"That day she was a bit under the weather but she still seemed so pleased to be able to do the walk with her classmates."

So far the Reindeer Run has raised more than £4,500 towards the hospitals charities, which helps give children a better Christmas.

Eiman added: "We just wanted to jump at the chance to help raise money for them because they've been so good with taking care of Iqra and we know there are so many children out there who could really use their help."

To contribute to the Reindeer Run visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/reindeer-run2020.

The Ilford Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award celebrates the great things being achieved by young people of Redbridge, aged 25 and under.

Each month’s nominee will be invited to the Mayor’s Community Awards night in March and an overall winner will be announced.

The overall winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

To nominate, visit www.redbridgerotaryclub.org/contact giving information about the nominee and contact details.