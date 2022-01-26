Mayor Sadiq Khan has elected not to 'call in' an application to redevelop the former Homebase store in Goodmayes - Credit: Hadley Property Group and Clarion Housing Group

London Assembly member Keith Prince has vowed to keep fighting "dangerous and misguided" plans to redevelop the former Homebase site in Goodmayes.

A proposal to build more than 560 new homes on the High Road site has moved one step closer after mayor Sadiq Khan elected not to intervene with the application, on which he has veto power.

The plans were approved in July by Redbridge Council, before being subsequently referred for Mr Khan's consideration.

It has since emerged that the decision was taken on Monday - January 24 - to allow Redbridge Council to determine the case itself.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office confirmed that Mr Khan is "not going to call this one in", effectively meaning the application can now proceed.

The Mayor's office has confirmed that the decision was taken on Monday - January 24 - to not call in this application - Credit: PA

Mr Prince has been left livid by this news, and has decided to take action together with fellow assembly member Andrew Boff.

In a letter dated today - January 26 - he has urged MP Michael Gove to intervene in his capacity as secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities.

"The scheme has received significant objections from local residents, a number of local community groups, the London Wildlife Trust and the borough’s own conservation officer," writes the assembly member for Havering and Redbridge.

"It raises a number of national planning policy issues, including heritage, the economy, design and character, infrastructure, and housing need and choice."

Plans for the development - featuring 568 flats across seven blocks of between three-20 storeys high - were submitted last April, having first been revealed in August 2020.

Mr Prince claims blocks of this height would "tower over the surrounding area", adding to his fears that Redbridge will be left with "a token commercial venture".

London Assembly member Keith Prince intends to lobby the Secretary of State in an attempt to block the proposal - Credit: Archant

It's his view that this situation would never have arisen had the mayor of London intervened.

"This development is dangerous and misguided, there are already significant concerns around pollution, the junction doesn’t have capacity to deal with increased vehicular activity and it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to agree a station entrance which would have gone some way to reduce footfall," he said.

In line with the sentiments expressed to Mr Gove, the assembly member told the Recorder that this development will do "irreparable damage" if allowed to proceed as planned.

The mayor's office has been contacted for additional comment.