Plans submitted for more than 500 homes on former Goodmayes Homebase site

Published: 7:00 AM April 7, 2021

Plans have been submitted for a major development at the former Homebase site in Goodmayes, which is part of the Crossrail corridor. - Credit: Hadley Property Group and Clarion Housing Group

Plans have been submitted for more than 500 homes alongside new commercial, retail and community space on the former Goodmayes Homebase site.

The proposed development at 706-720 High Road, on the border of Goodmayes and Seven Kings wards, is a partnership between Hadley Property Group and Clarion Housing Group.

The plans for the site, which is part of the Crossrail corridor, include the construction of seven new buildings and 568 new homes, landscaped gardens and new routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

There were more than 5,000 visits to public consultation events held in a virtual exhibition space and more than 700 comments.

Andy Portlock, CEO of Hadley Property Group, said: "Thanks to the people of Goodmayes we will be delivering a network of green spaces for residents to garden, grow and plant, and providing affordable activities for young people to further their creative skills."

A new public square is planned next to the High Road with a sightline to St. Cedd's Catholic Church, a stage for community performances, outside seating space for a proposed café and the planting of more than 100 trees.

You may also want to watch:

Improved lighting, play space for children of all ages, space for a community growers market, an urban grow garden and allotments are also detailed in the plans.

The proposals also include a sustainable transport hub which will provide storage and rental facilities for bikes and e-scooters, alongside an electric vehicle car club with access to shared vehicles.

Cycle hire docks would be installed ahead of the project's completion for people to benefit from the scheme’s sustainable travel provisions as early as possible.

A music studio is part of the plans as well, with music education provider FutureDJs to offer a number of free and subsidised weekly sessions in producing, DJing and MCing.

Space Generators, a charity dedicated to turning empty buildings into climate emergency centres, are set to take over the vacant space during the development.

Mr Portlock added: "Thinking beyond just bricks and mortar is key to creating a place that benefits the existing community just as much as its future residents.”