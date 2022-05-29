Homes under the Planner: Applications approved or refused in Redbridge
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
For residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received by Redbridge Council over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: This application aims to add a mansard roof extension and two-storey rear extension to this building for six new residential units.
Where: 5-7 York Road, Ilford, IG1 3AD
When: Application registered - May 12 / Target date for decision - July 6
Reference: 1480/22
Further information: There are four two-bedroom flats in the existing building, while the six proposed additions are made up of two two-bedroom units and four with one bedroom each.
Should the application be approved, the current residents will have the option of using a new communal entrance from the front of the building.
Submitted
What: This application aims to demolish the existing structure to erect a new three-storey building with five self contained flats.
Where: 12 Marlborough Road, South Woodford, E18 1AP
When: Application registered - May 12 / Target date for decision - July 6
Reference: 1354/22
Further information: Two previous applications - refs 1425/21 and 4358/21 - were refused for reasons the applicant states have been addressed in the latest proposal.
The five-flat offering in this application is made up of three one-bedroom units and two with two bedrooms each.
Decided
What: This application sought to make external alterations to the southern half of the existing care home to form 22 studio flats for rough sleepers.
Where: Ryedale Court, Victoria Road/Roman Road, IG11 8PE
When: Application approved with conditions - May 16
Reference: 0061/22
Further information: A separate application to add 18 flats was approved in March last year (ref 3985/20).
In terms of the 22-unit proposal, shared facilities such as a communal kitchen and laundry room are included in the plans.
The application site was a residential care home until 2017; since then, the northern part of the building has been used as accommodation for rough sleepers.
During the pandemic both sides were used for this purpose.
Decided
What: This application sought to prove that this property was in lawful use as a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) before a rule change prohibited such use.
Where: 25 Essex Road, South Woodford, E18 1JS
When: Application decided - May 19
Reference: 0802/22
Further information: As of December 2019, a change to building regulations removed the right for a dwelling of this nature to be converted into a HMO.
Therefore, the applicant had to prove - on the balance of probabilities - that this property was in use as a HMO before the above deadline.
According to the council, "sufficient evidence" was submitted to demonstrate this.