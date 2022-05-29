An application has been submitted to demolish this existing building in South Woodford to create five new self contained flats - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?

For residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received by Redbridge Council over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to add a two-storey rear extension to this building for six new residential units - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application aims to add a mansard roof extension and two-storey rear extension to this building for six new residential units.

Where: 5-7 York Road, Ilford, IG1 3AD

When: Application registered - May 12 / Target date for decision - July 6

Reference: 1480/22

Further information: There are four two-bedroom flats in the existing building, while the six proposed additions are made up of two two-bedroom units and four with one bedroom each.

Should the application be approved, the current residents will have the option of using a new communal entrance from the front of the building.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to demolish this existing building in South Woodford to create five new self contained flats - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application aims to demolish the existing structure to erect a new three-storey building with five self contained flats.

Where: 12 Marlborough Road, South Woodford, E18 1AP

When: Application registered - May 12 / Target date for decision - July 6

Reference: 1354/22

Further information: Two previous applications - refs 1425/21 and 4358/21 - were refused for reasons the applicant states have been addressed in the latest proposal.

The five-flat offering in this application is made up of three one-bedroom units and two with two bedrooms each.

Decided

An application has been approved to redevelop the southern side of Ryedale Court to provide rough sleeper accommodation - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application sought to make external alterations to the southern half of the existing care home to form 22 studio flats for rough sleepers.

Where: Ryedale Court, Victoria Road/Roman Road, IG11 8PE

When: Application approved with conditions - May 16

Reference: 0061/22

Further information: A separate application to add 18 flats was approved in March last year (ref 3985/20).

In terms of the 22-unit proposal, shared facilities such as a communal kitchen and laundry room are included in the plans.

The application site was a residential care home until 2017; since then, the northern part of the building has been used as accommodation for rough sleepers.

During the pandemic both sides were used for this purpose.

Decided

25 Essex Road, South Woodford where an application for change of use to a HMO has been submitted - Credit: Google

What: This application sought to prove that this property was in lawful use as a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) before a rule change prohibited such use.

Where: 25 Essex Road, South Woodford, E18 1JS

When: Application decided - May 19

Reference: 0802/22

Further information: As of December 2019, a change to building regulations removed the right for a dwelling of this nature to be converted into a HMO.

Therefore, the applicant had to prove - on the balance of probabilities - that this property was in use as a HMO before the above deadline.

According to the council, "sufficient evidence" was submitted to demonstrate this.