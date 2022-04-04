Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Redbridge over last 30 days
- Credit: Google
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
For residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received by Redbridge Council over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: Change of use to a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO).
Where: 25 Essex Road, South Woodford, E18 1JS
When: Target date for a decision - May 19
Reference: 0802/22
Further information: As of December 2019, a change to building regulations removed the right for a dwelling of this nature to be converted into a HMO.
Therefore, this application seeks to prove on the balance of probabilities that the property was in use as a HMO before the above deadline.
Submitted
What: Installation of 5G mast antennae.
Where: Penhurst Road on Tomswood Hill, Ilford
When: Target date for a decision - May 18
Reference: 0997/22
This application seeks to install a 20m monopole, 12 antenna apertures and equipment cabinets.
The applicant, MBNL, EE (UK) Ltd and H3G (UK), state in their proposal that this additional infrastructure is required as 5G operates across multiple spectrums.
Submitted
What: Change of use from a dwelling house to supported living accommodation for up to six people.
Where: 85 Richmond Road, Ilford, IG1 1JY
When: Target date for a decision - May 19
Reference: 0980/22
Refused
What: Demolish three existing buildings containing 10 flats to erect a new building containing 28 apartments.
Where: 120 - 126 Maybank Road, South Woodford, E18 1EQ
When: Application refused - March 23 / Appeal lodged - March 30
Reference: 4410/21
Further information: The prospective new building - ranging from two to five storeys - also features stepped roof terraces overlooking a park, balconies, solar panels, cycle cycle storage and off-street car parking.
In terms of reasons for refusal, Redbridge Council concluded that the proposal did not offer enough children's play space, and that the building size would be visually detrimental to those in Diana Close.
Further reasons were outlined in the decision notice to the applicant.