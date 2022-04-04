News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Redbridge over last 30 days

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:14 AM April 4, 2022
Tomswood Hill, where an application has been lodged to erect a 5G mast

Tomswood Hill, where an application has been lodged to erect a 5G mast - Credit: Google

Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough? 

For residents who want to be in the know, take a look at our round-up of applications received by Redbridge Council over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

25 Essex Road, South Woodford where an application for change of use to a HMO has been submitted

25 Essex Road, South Woodford where an application for change of use to a HMO has been submitted - Credit: Google

What: Change of use to a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO). 

Where: 25 Essex Road, South Woodford, E18 1JS

When: Target date for a decision - May 19

Most Read

  1. 1 Elderly woman fatally stabbed in Manor Park by man she knew has been named
  2. 2 Ilford woman dies after eating cannabis sweet, man arrested
  3. 3 Elderly woman fatally stabbed in Manor Park
  1. 4 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Redbridge over last 30 days
  2. 5 Jailed: 12 east London offenders put behind bars in March
  3. 6 Man charged after 80-year-old woman murdered in Manor Park
  4. 7 Chadwell Heath GP surgery put into special measures
  5. 8 Basil is back: Ilford cat reunited with owners after almost ten years
  6. 9 Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list
  7. 10 Goodmayes man jailed for murdering girlfriend’s toddler daughter

Reference: 0802/22

Further information: As of December 2019, a change to building regulations removed the right for a dwelling of this nature to be converted into a HMO.

Therefore, this application seeks to prove on the balance of probabilities that the property was in use as a HMO before the above deadline. 

Submitted

Tomswood Hill, where an application has been lodged to erect a 5G mast

Tomswood Hill, where an application has been lodged to erect a 5G mast - Credit: Google

What: Installation of 5G mast antennae.

Where: Penhurst Road on Tomswood Hill, Ilford

When: Target date for a decision - May 18

Reference: 0997/22

This application seeks to install a 20m monopole, 12 antenna apertures and equipment cabinets.

The applicant, MBNL, EE (UK) Ltd and H3G (UK), state in their proposal that this additional infrastructure is required as 5G operates across multiple spectrums.

Submitted

85 Richmond Road in Ilford

85 Richmond Road, where an application has been submitted to change the use of a house into supported living accommodation for up to six people - Credit: Google

What: Change of use from a dwelling house to supported living accommodation for up to six people.

Where: 85 Richmond Road, Ilford, IG1 1JY

When: Target date for a decision - May 19 

Reference: 0980/22

Refused

The property in Maybank Road, South Woodford, which has been refused planning permission for demolition 

The property in Maybank Road, South Woodford, which has been refused planning permission for demolition - Credit: Google

What: Demolish three existing buildings containing 10 flats to erect a new building containing 28 apartments. 

Where: 120 - 126 Maybank Road, South Woodford, E18 1EQ

When: Application refused - March 23 / Appeal lodged - March 30

Reference: 4410/21

Further information: The prospective new building - ranging from two to five storeys - also features stepped roof terraces overlooking a park, balconies, solar panels, cycle cycle storage and off-street car parking.

In terms of reasons for refusal, Redbridge Council concluded that the proposal did not offer enough children's play space, and that the building size would be visually detrimental to those in Diana Close.

Further reasons were outlined in the decision notice to the applicant.

London Live News
Planning and Development
Ilford News
East London News
Woodford News

Don't Miss

Isaiah Olugosi, 38, was discovered in his cell at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London.

London Live News

Man arrested in Ilford on trafficking charges found dead in jail

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Goodmayes dog breeder murdered toddler at his Colinton Road home

London Live News

Guilty: Dog breeder murdered toddler after meeting mother on dating site

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Barking and Dagenham Youth Parade. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Manager of The Avenue pub and the Masala 910 Amrit Gill with staff and customers who are upset over

Nostalgia

Pubs of the past: The Avenue, Newbury Park

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon