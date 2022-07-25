A blaze has broken out at a terraced house in Mortlake Road, Ilford - Credit: Google

Around 25 firefighters have been called to a blaze at a house in Ilford.

The whole of the ground floor and half of the first floor of a terraced house on Mortlake Road are alight, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Two children were led to safety and a man and a teenager also left the building before firefighters arrived.

They are being assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

LFB was called around 8.50am today (Monday, July 25) with four fire engines from Ilford, Barking and Dagenham stations at the scene currently.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.