Published: 11:09 AM July 26, 2021

Patients have been urged to avoid A&E at Whipps Cross University Hospital in Leytonstone due to severe flooding.

The hospital, which serves a large number of patients in Redbridge, experienced "operational issues" after yesterday’s torrential rain caused flooding across the region.

Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs Whipps Cross, has declared a major incident and while emergency departments remain open, the trust has asked patients to go to alternative hospitals where possible.

A spokesperson for Barts said: “We are experiencing operational issues at Whipps Cross Hospital and Newham Hospital due to the heavy rainfall.

“We are working closely with our local partners to resolve the issues and maintain patient care and - while services remain available for people in an emergency - patients are asked to attend alternative hospitals where they can, to help us put solutions in place as quickly as possible.”

Newham Hospital is also experiencing operational issues.