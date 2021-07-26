News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder

Patients urged to avoid Whipps Cross A&E after flooding



Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:09 AM July 26, 2021   
A general view of Whipps Cross University Hospital in Walthamstow, east London. Police launched a mu

Whipps Cross University Hospital experienced flooding after yesterday's torrential rain - Credit: PA

Patients have been urged to avoid A&E at Whipps Cross University Hospital in Leytonstone due to severe flooding.

The hospital, which serves a large number of patients in Redbridge, experienced "operational issues" after yesterday’s torrential rain caused flooding across the region.

Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs Whipps Cross, has declared a major incident and while emergency departments remain open, the trust has asked patients to go to alternative hospitals where possible.

A spokesperson for Barts said: “We are experiencing operational issues at Whipps Cross Hospital and Newham Hospital due to the heavy rainfall. 

“We are working closely with our local partners to resolve the issues and maintain patient care and - while services remain available for people in an emergency - patients are asked to attend alternative hospitals where they can, to help us put solutions in place as quickly as possible.” 

Newham Hospital is also experiencing operational issues.

Flooding
NHS
East London News


