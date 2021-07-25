Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London

Video

Published: 5:53 PM July 25, 2021 Updated: 6:07 PM July 25, 2021

Roads and train stations across east London have been closed after widespread flooding.

A video shared on social media shows cars driving through flood water near Gants Hill roundabout at around 4.50pm today (July 25).

The Blackwall Tunnel has been shut due to flooding.

The George Green Tunnel, on the A12 in Wanstead, has been closed eastbound due to flooding.

The A1400 is also shut at the junction of Woodford Avenue and Clayhall Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Transport for London (TfL) has said the Movers Lane underpass on the A13 in Barking is "restricted" due to the flooding.

There is no service on the Central line between Hainault and Woodford and severe delays between Leytonstone and Epping due to flooding.

Trains also are not running on TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Ilford because of flooding in Manor Park.

TfL has also confirmed that Gants Hill and Stepney Green Tube stations are shut due to flooding, as well as Pudding Mill Lane DLR station.