Redbridge Council matching donations to get children laptops

Published: 7:00 AM February 4, 2021

Redbridge Council is launching a crowdfunding campaign Making IT Happen, which it will match fund, to get laptops to children who need them. - Credit: PA

Redbridge Council has launched a crowdfunding campaign to ensure children and young people have access to a laptop to study at home during lockdown.

The council will match-fund all donations that are made to the 'Making IT Happen' campaign and, for every £200 raised, will provide a laptop to a child in need.

The new laptops will be given to children who are in need of a device, which will be loaned to them and returned to their school once it is no longer needed.

The campaign is in addition to the the parent-led organisation Redbridge 4 Education, which has already provided families in need with 11 laptops and are ordering an additional five.

One of our local MPs, @SamTarry, took time to come and see how our local children desperately need laptops to access their online learning https://t.co/RIArLAVjyD pic.twitter.com/Fm3AC4g6V9 — Redbridge FOR Education Red4Ed Tech CIC (@Redbridge4Ed) February 1, 2021

The council's campaign has raised more than £6,000 so far with a goal of reaching £25,000.

If the goal is met, and with the council's match taking it to £50,000, it would provide 250 laptops to children.

Council leader Jas Athwal commented: "It is heartbreaking that children across our borough don't have access to a laptop to study, watch online classes and do their homework.

“The government has had nearly a year to address this issue, but the computers they’re delivering just aren’t enough. We are stepping up and match funding donations so together we can support local children through this difficult time.”

Cllr Elaine Norman said she was delighted to launch the campaign since children have suffered greatly during the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

Councillor Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Children have suffered due to the pandemic. They’ve had to put up with so many changes while also worrying about their impact on their education.

“Despite these worries looming over them, they have been nothing short of fantastic in the way they have dealt with everything. They have shown real determination and character.

“We’re therefore delighted to be launching this new crowdfunding campaign to help fund laptops for those who don’t have access to one.

"No child under our watch will be deprived of the equipment and support they need to maximise the full experience of their educational experience. I would ask everyone to please make a small donation if they can. Every penny counts.”

To contribute to the fundraiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/u83k3-making-it-happen.