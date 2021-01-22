News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Redbridge parents' group donates six new laptops to families in need

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:54 PM January 22, 2021   
Glade Primary School's deputy headteacher, headteacher and special education needs coordinator accepted six brand new laptops from Redbridge for Education. 

Glade Primary School's deputy headteacher, headteacher and special education needs coordinator accepted six brand new laptops from Redbridge for Education. - Credit: Vicky Taylor

A parent-led organisation, which is helping to support under-privileged families access remote learning, has donated six new laptops to a Clayhall primary school.

Redbridge for Education has been supporting parents throughout the pandemic through Zoom sessions, connecting families in need with information and support.

One of the main concerns parents have raised are families with insufficient devices to access the internet for remote learning.

Thanks to a generous donor, they were able to purchase six new laptops which they donated to Glade Primary School on Wednesday (January 20).

Organiser Vicky Taylor said: "We know the government has made promises but the need here in Redbridge is enormous.

"We know there are people out there willing and able to help our community, we just need to join the dots so that their generosity can be passed on."

They have set up a fundraiser to raise £5,000 to provide as many laptops as possible.

